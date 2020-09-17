DUNLAP -- Twenty minutes.

That's how long the Pekin boys cross country team celebrated its championship Tuesday in the Mid-Illini Conference pre-conference meet at Dunlap Valley Middle School.

"We had to get back to work," said Pekin coach Cole Stoner. "The Mid-Illini is one of the toughest conferences for boys cross country in the state. If we had a bad day (Tuesday), we easily could have finished in fourth place."

Indeed they could have.

Pekin scored 64 points. Right behind the Dragons were Morton (67), Dunlap (68) and Metamora (76). Limestone (93), Washington (161) and East Peoria (186) rounded out the team standings. Canton did not compete.

"Our goal going into the meet was to compete," Stoner said. "Morton, Dunlap and Metamora have strong teams, and Limestone has a great runner."

Limestone's Wilson Georges won the race in a course-record 15:10.4, but four Pekin runners were among the top 16 finishers, led by Drae Heiple (4th, 16:10.2).

The other top-16 finishers for the Dragons were Huston Gillespie (11th, 16:45.2), Jonny Blanchard (12th, 16:46.0) and Jackson Custer (16th, 16:50.0).

Noah Sivori (21st, 17:04.7) also scored for the Dragons. Parker Ruder (31st, 17:23.2) and Lucas Glesne (36th, 17:47.6) rounded out Pekin's top seven.

Also in front of Heiple were Metamora’s Ian O’Laughlin (2nd, 15:38.4) and Morton’s Josh Weeks (3rd, 16:01.1.)

Because of social distancing guidelines, each team's top five runners ran in a race, and next five runners ran in a second race.

Blanchard and Sivori ran in the second race, but were among the Dragons' scorers. Blanchard was first across the finish line in his race.

"It's best to have all your guys running in one race, but running in two races didn't hurt us because our strength is depth," Stoner said.

Pekin also won the pre-conference meet last year, then finished third in the actual conference meet behind Morton and Metamora.

"So we're not taking comfort because we won (Tuesday)," Stoner said.

Morton, Metamora and Pekin all won a regional championship last year. Morton also won a sectional title for the first time in team history and placed fourth in the Class 2A state meet, the Potters' best finish ever in a state meet.

This year's conference meet will be Oct. 16 at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

The Pekin girls cross country team finished fourth Tuesday in the pre-conference meet.

Morton won with 40 points, followed by Washington (73), Dunlap (78) and Pekin (79). Metamora (86), East Peoria (167) and Limestone (207) rounded out the team standings. Canton did not compete.

Lily Wagemann (5th, 20:08.2), Lauren Filarski (7th, 20:14.4), Olivia Wolf (15th, 20:53.8), Kylie Oyler (24th, 21:22.2) and Elizabeth Deverman (28th, 21:26.4) scored for Pekin. Emma Cox (29th, 21:34.8) and Jaylynn Riley (35th, 22:00.7) completed the Dragons' top seven.

"We were hoping for a top-four team finish at the meet. We have some work to do before the conference meet," said Pekin coach Allie Jones.

Oyler and Deverman scored for the Dragons running in the second race.

"Kylie and Elizabeth worked together, made great moves, and had strong finishes," Jones said. "Overall, I'm happy with how our team ran, but there is room for a lot of improvement. We need to work on running together more in races."

Morton's Emma Skinner and Arlie Akers swept the top two spots in the pre-conference meet. Skinner won in 18:53.6 and Akers was second in 19:05.6. Washington's Jadyn Jacobs was third (19:19.3).

The pre-conference meet was originally scheduled for Saturday at Detweiller Park, but it was postponed because of rain.

NEXT: The Pekin boys and girls cross country teams are off until Sept. 26, when they will face Limestone and Washington at Alpha Park, Limestone's new home course.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.