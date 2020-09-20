No Chicagoland top talent to run against is no problem for Limestone junior Wilson Georges and Metamora senior Ian O’Laughlin.

After all, they have each other. And a few young bucks to push them during this out-of-the-ordinary cross country season.

Georges owns the top time in the state in Class 2A at 15 minutes, 10.4 seconds for three miles. O’Laughlin the third best at 15:38.4. Both those times came Sept. 15 at the Mid-Illini Pre-Conference Meet at Dunlap Valley Middle School, which technically is a 2.96 mile course.

"It means a lot to be able to run against Ian," Georges said. "I’ve been running against him since middle school. Whenever we first started, Ian was a lot better than me. And I’ve kinda worked my way up to where we’re kinda trading blows throughout the season.

"It’s always great to have somebody behind me in a race that’s pushing me, to try and throw out surges in there to get some ground on him. And Morton has two great freshman (Josh Weeks and Yonas Wuthrich) that are going to be pushing me for these next couple years."

O’Laughlin remembers beating Georges in grade school.

"Maybe a few races," O’Laughlin said with a smile, after the Mid-Illini pre race. "There’s been some pretty good battles over the years. It’s great to have him in these types of meets, without going against schools far away this year. But there’s lots of great competition in the Mid-Illini and it’s a great place to race."

Georges won the first battle between the M-I top duo this year by 14 seconds at Metamora’s Black Partridge Park the first weekend of the season and is 3-0 as a junior, going into Saturday’s .Notre Dame Invitational at Detweiller Park.

He took the lead early at the pre-conference meet, with O’Laughlin close behind for the first mile and a half. Georges created separation and obliterated the course record by 18 seconds with a five-minute third mile.

"I didn't expect that," Georges said of such a fast time this early in the season. "I mean, I expected to hopefully go out and get close to the course record, which is 15:28, but I saw under 15 coming down that home stretch."

Georges knew he wanted to get out quickly against O’Laughlin.

"I ended up feeling really good that first mile," Georges said. "I got out hard that stretch and had a lot of adrenaline, so I was feeling good being in the lead. I was taking some glances back, probably too many. I knew Ian was going to be there. He’s a great runner."

Georges’ two biggest season goals are to win every race, including the Shazam Racing 2020 XC Championship "state meet," and break as many Mid-Illini Conference course records as possible.

O’Laughlin is hoping for continued improvement.

"It’s hard with the season being this quick judging where you would be based on previous years, but I’m feeling confident," he said. "I’m taking about 10 seconds off each race and if I can keep doing that I feel confident I can be where I want to be — hopefully running with the team in November.

Weeks finished third at the pre-conference meet in an impressive 16:01.1, while senior Drae Heiple of Pekin led the Dragons to the team championship with a solid 16:10.2

