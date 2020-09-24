Tryouts for the Heart of Illinois Basketball AAU teams begins Saturday in East Peoria.

Third- to fifth-grade girls and third- and fourth-grade boys are Saturday at Synergy Sports Facility, 350 Cimmeron Dr., East Peoria.

Tryouts for sixth- through 11th-grade girls and sixth- through eighth-grade boys are Sunday at the same location

For specific time for your grade level, go to heartofillinoisbasketball.com/202021-tryouts. Fee is $10. For more information, contact Riley Gardner at 309-645-4204.

WestyDoty Shooting Camp

The WestyDoty Shooting Camp will be holding a one-day camp at the Pearce Center in Chillicothe on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The camp is open to boys and girls grades 3-8. More information can be found at westydotyshootingcamp.com or by calling Steve Doty at 397-6549.