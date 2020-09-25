Doug Elgin’s final year as Missouri Valley Conference commissioner could well be a turbulent one as the effects of COVID-19 may shape a sports campaign like no other in the league’s 114-year history.

On Wednesday, the 69-year-old commissioner announced his retirement at the end of this academic year after a 33-year run as MVC boss.

"It’s been a very difficult year for us and could remain that way," Elgin said this week. "But the challenge is to do what we can as a staff to help our schools navigate a safe transition to the spring. Would it have been better to have retired last June? Maybe. But this is a time I want to be involved and help any way I can."

As in all of organized sports, the Valley has put contingency planning in place if the virus accelerates and causes disruptions in seasons. Paramount on the league’s plate is the upcoming basketball season.

"It’s a pandemic and it won’t be consistent and equal across the board," Elgin said. "I think we will have to adjust on the fly if there’s a significant interruption in games. If league games aren’t played, we’ll have to determine how we seed the (MVC) tournament and adjust where we can.

"But we are all committed to try to play this basketball season safely as best we can. We definitely are committed to playing our conference tournament and March Madness if the virus permits. To not play a national tournament two years in a row would be a tremendous blow to our student-athletes and to institutions not only financially but otherwise. We’ll do everything in our power to play as much of the basketball season as we can."

It begins with the nonconference season Nov. 25, 15 days later than the original start date. All of college basketball is scrambling to assemble a schedule to be played during a five-week window that closes for most teams at calendar year end.

"We have to be in position for our programs to take advantage of opportunities with some nonconference contracts being eliminated," he said. "But there will also be opportunities arising for our schools to play up against teams from high-major conferences."

The most likely such scenarios involve joining fields of an early season tournament, many of which have openings.

Bradley is still in talks with the Paradise Jam, which has been moved from the Virgin Islands to the mainland (reportedly to the Washington, D.C. area). But if the event’s to-be-determined new dates don’t work for BU, other tournament options are being pursued.

The same is true of seven other MVC men’s teams entered in tournament fields. Missouri State and Illinois State are two who have reportedly already withdrawn from the Jamaica Classic and the Cancun Classic, respectively.

Regarding the possibility of the conference season being truncated, Elgin said he’s seen a decided change in attitude among coaches who have long been all about an even playing field for all within the round-robin schedule.

"(UNI coach) Ben Jacobson told me (Wednesday) their players and coaches are so determined to play, they’ll do anything and adjust as they need to," Elgin said. "I think our coaches will be willing to overlook the inconsistencies and the differences in schedule strength you might have if everybody doesn’t play everybody equally. I think you’ll see a willingness to do what we have to do to get through the pandemic."

The commissioner said a bubble scenario like the NBA has used could occur on a limited basis during nonconference play or during the NCAA tournament, but is unlikely during the league season.

"The argument against bubbles is it takes away home games from schools," Elgin told Todd Golden of the Terre Haute Tribune Star. "The bubble concept (for MVC games) is only in cases of extreme emergency."

In any case, Elgin and his staff appear ready for whatever COVID-19 throws at them.

"We don’t know what the next few months hold, but we’ll adjust as we need to," he said. "We’re hopeful we’ll get this season played in its entirety and will do what we need to do to conduct the competition safely."

