PEORIA — A pair of 16-year-old males were arrested and charged Sunday by police investigating damage to LaSalle-Peru High School's Howard Fellows Stadium.

Police discovered a lit Molotov cocktail on newly installed artificial turf at the stadium early Saturday morning. Later Saturday evening, Peru police responded to another suspicious incident in the parking lot adjacent to the stadium, where officers located another similar device that was discarded in the parking lot.

Peru patrol officers and detectives then continued their investigation Saturday evening and into Sunday morning identifying persons of interest, conducted a search at an off-site location securing physical evidence as well as conducting numerous interviews.

In coordination with the LaSalle County State's Attorney's office, the two juveniles were held in a secure juvenile detention facility Sunday pending their first appearance in juvenile court. They face initial charges of criminal damage to state supported property, criminal trespass to property and unlawful use of weapons.

"While the damage to the stadium was limited to a small section of turf nonetheless this was treated as a very serious situation and a high priority for our agency," Peru Police chief Douglas Bernabei said. "The destruction of anyone’s property, including public property, simply cannot be tolerated. What may appear to possibly be misguided juvenile acts does not negate the seriousness of this type of conduct.

"This case was ultimately resolved in such short order based on the combination of alert residents living near LPHS willingness to report to police the suspicious activity coupled with good old-fashioned police work.

"Equally the outpouring of community wide support throughout the day speaks volumes of the good people of our local communities and never goes unnoticed by all of us at PPD."

