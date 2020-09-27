The Journal Star takes a look at some of the more notable high school athletic performances this week. If you know any athletes who deserve consideration, contact sports editor Wes Huett at whuett@pjstar.com.

Girls cross country

Eleanor Fournier, Canton: The Little Giants senior won a Mid-Illini Conference triangular with Dunlap and host Metamora on Saturday, with a personal record 18-minute, 29-second clocking at Black Partridge Park. The meet was the first of the season for Fournier, as Canton approved cross country and other fall sports just two weeks ago in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boys cross country

Charlie Kistner, Olympia: The senior helped the Class 1A top-ranked Spartans to a five-team victory Saturday at Maple Lane Country Club in Elmwood, with a time of 15:22. Kistner won the 3-mile race by 41 seconds over Elmwood/Brimfield all-stater Luke Hoffmann. Olympia put all its top five in the top eight to better the Class 2A No. 2 ranked hosts 25-44. Treemont was third with 79 points. The victory came one week after Kistner set a school record with a 15:04.6 clocking in the Notre Dame Booster Invitational at Detweiller Park.

Boys golf

Carter Stevenson, Pekin: The sophomore shot a 1-over-par 37 at Quail Meadows Golf Club in Wednesday’s Mid-Illini Conference dual meet victory over East Peoria, 164-173. His match-best score helped the Dragons remain unbeaten in league play (6-0), while finishing the M-I slate against Limestone on Monday. The M-I tournament is scheduled for Thursday at Metamora Fields.

Girls golf

Elaine Grant, Illinois Valley Central: Grant claims her second AoW award in three weeks by virtue of taking medalist honors at the Illini Prairie Conference girls golf tournament last Monday. Her 4-under-par 68 at the University of Illinois Blue Course was six shots better than Pontiac’s Dani Schrock.

Girls swimming and diving

Anna Peplowski, Metamora Co-op: The senior won the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free and 100 back in a 72-69 team loss against the Washington Co-op, posting season-best times in three of the races. Peplowski has won all 16 events she has entered this season.

Girls tennis

Mary Meghrian and Shikha Agarwal, Dunlap: Playing at No. 1 doubles, they beat the LaSalle-Peru duo of Lauren Klein and Bri Strehl, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 10-7 to secure a 4-1 win over the Cavaliers.