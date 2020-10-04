The Journal Star takes a look at some of the more notable high school athletic performances this week. If you know any athletes who deserve consideration, contact sports editor Wes Huett at whuett@pjstar.com.

Boys cross country

Luke Hoffmann, Elmwood/Brimfield: The Trojans senior won the Elmwood/Brimfield Invitational title Saturday with a 15:39.1 time on the three-mile course at Maple Lane Country Club. Hoffman led Elmwood to the team championship of the five-team tournament. The Trojans put all five scorers in the top 15, helped by a second from Thomas Harmon (15:48.8) and a fourth from Tyler Sheridan (16:12.2).

Girls cross country

Alexi Fogo, Eureka: The Hornets senior ran a season-best 17:38.5 to finish second behind teammate Anna Perry (17:22.1) on Saturday at the Elmwood/Brimfield Invitational. Fogo's time was a 44-second season best for 3-miles and helped Eureka to the team title. The Hornets put their top five all among the top seven runners at Maple Lane Country Club.

Girls golf

Emma Geers, Notre Dame: The senior’s 82 help claim medalist honors at the Big 12 Conference tournament at Prairie Vista Golf Course on Monday. Her score led the Irish to a 19-stroke victory over Normal Community for the tournament team title.

Boys golf

Luke Ihlenfeldt, El Paso-Gridley: A win on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff helped Ihlenfeldt capture medalist honors at the Heart of Illinois tournament on Tuesday. Playing at El Paso Golf Club, the junior’s score contributed to the Titans claiming the HOI team title by 27 strokes over Downs Tri-Valley.

Girls swimming and diving

Peyton Heagy, LaSalle-Peru Co-op: The junior, who qualified for state in two individual events last year, has won 31 of her 32 races this season, finishing second in her only loss. She has competed in seven different swimming events this season and has the top team time in all of them.

Girls tennis

Emma Nguyen, Metamora: A second-team all-conference player in the Mid-Illini last year, the senior has gone a combined 12-2 in singles and doubles over the past two weeks, helping the Redbirds go 7-1 as a team in that stretch. She is the third sibling in her family to play tennis at Metamora after sister Megan and brother Mitchell.