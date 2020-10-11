METAMORA — Ian O’Laughlin and Hunter Roedell ran to a 1-2 finish to lead the hosts to the boys championship of the 44th annual Metamora Runnin’ Red Invitational on Saturday at Black Partridge Park.

On the girls side, Eureka junior Anna Perry avenged her only loss of the season, as she bettered Normal freshman Ali Ince by seven-tenths of a second to win in 17 minutes, 22.3-seconds. Alexi Fogo of Eureka was third in 17:41.9.

Ince, however, helped Normal inch out Eureka for the team title by one point (82-83).

The 18-team meet was conducted in four flights for both boys and girls to accommodate the IHSA and state COVID-19 participation requirements for cross country races.

O’Laughlin covered the 2.94-mile course in a season best 15:01.0, to better Roedell (15:18.8) by 17.8 seconds.

Metamora won the boys team title by 30 points over Mid-Illini rival Morton (57-87).

Morton took the next two spots in the boys race, as freshman Josh Weeks placed third (15:29.7) and junior Cody Zobrist fourth (15:45.3). Washington junior Jackson Ward won his flight and placed fifth overall in 15:48.6.

Other top 10 area boys finishes came from Stan Melkumian of Macomb (sixth), Yonas Wuthrich of Morton (eights), Henry Welsh of Dunlap (ninth) and Drae Heiple of Pekin (10th).

Notre Dame placed third in the girls race, behind the seventh-place individual finish of sophomore Maria Stedwill (18:14.9).

Morton came in fourth overall, paced by the sixth-place finish of sophomore Emma Skinner (17:57.6)

Other top 10 area girls finishes came from Canton’s Eleanor Fournier (eighth) and Metamora’s Katie Lalumandier (10th).