The two-time defending sectional champion Dunlap girls tennis team qualified two singles players and two doubles teams for Saturday’s semifinals in the Class 1A Geneseo Sectional on Friday afternoon.

Dunlap senior Taylor Disharoon, the No. 1 seed and defending champion, will take on third-seeded Julia Wojtowicz, a Richwoods freshman, in one singles semifinal. Emily Yu, the No. 2 seed from Dunlap, will face Notre Dame’s Mary Breitbach, the No. 4 seed, in the other semifinal.

Disharoon beat Grace Meister of Peoria Christian, 6-1, 6-0, in the second round, and then beat Abby Miller of Rock Island Alleman 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

Wojtowicz beat Ellie West of Limestone, 6-0, 6-0, and then Sydney Watts of Notre Dame, 6-1, 6-2, in her two matches.

Breitbach blanked Claire Chism of Peoria Christian, 6-0, 6-0, and then got past Chloe Adams of Geneseo, 6-2 6-1.

Yu beat Lucy Sobaski of Alleman, 6-0, 6-1 and then Damiana Zaborowski of Richwoods, 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, the Dunlap duos of Shikha Agarwal and Mary Meghrian, seeded second, and Regan Duchaine and Maggie Waller, seeded fourth, both advanced to the semifinals.

Agarwal and Meghrian beat Mariel Kotoor and Annie Czirjak of Notre Dame, 6-1, 6-0, and then Mallory Helmig and Clair Kocher of Limestone, 6-0, 6-2, to reach the semis.

Duchaine and Waller advanced with wins over Jillian Egland and Grace Crowell of Peoria Christian (6-1, 6-2) and Ali Rapps and Annie Turpin of Geneseo (6-1, 6-3).

At Bloomington

Metamora, Washington and Morton all qualified players for the semifinals at the Bloomington Central Catholic sectional.

Alli Schellenberg of Washington and Nadia Frieden of Metamora both advanced in the singles bracket, while Maggie Sullivan and Ilyse Knepp of Morton qualified for the doubles semifinals.

Nadia beat Maggie Feely of Normal U-High, 6-4, 6-3, and Maggie Ames of Bloomington CC, 6-2, 6-1, while Schellenberg beat Becca Bond of East Peoria, 6-0, 6-0, and Hattie Timerman of Metamora, 6-3, 6-0.

Sullivan and Knepp beat the East Peoria duo of Kaylie Hammel and Allyson McElyea, 6-1, 6-0, and then the Normal U-High doubles team of Mia Trudo and Alyne Jacobs, 6-1, 6-1.