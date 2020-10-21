Nancy Meyer has called it a career.

The longtime Illini Bluffs softball coach has resigned from her post following a decorated 25-year career. In those two and a half decades at the Glasford school, she amassed a 500-167 (.750) record highlighted by a 2019 Class 1A runner-up finish along with a pair of fourth-place state trophies (Class A in 2000 and 1A in 2013).

Meyer’s teams also won 16 regionals and four sectionals, while making four supersectional appearances. Those 500 wins also puts Meyer at No. 33 all-time in IHSA history for career victories.

"It was time," Meyer said, "because I had planned on being done this past spring. And then when (COVID-19) hit, then I’m like, ‘Ooo, now what do I do?’

"It was just time."

Meyer last fall retired as volleyball coach at the school, after leading the Tigers to the Class 1A state finals. She finished her volleyball career with a 440-291-29 record.

One impressive aspect of Meyer’s softball tenure was her ability to develop pitchers. Every single one of her staff aces — with exception of junior Kierston McCoy, who will undoubtedly play at the next level — went on to play college softball, whether it was junior college, NAIA or NCAA Division I, II and III.

Quite the accomplishment for a school with just 253 students.

"That’s why we’ve had the success we’ve had," Meyer said of her pitching. "I’ve been blessed to have many, many kids - very good kids, nice kids, good athletes."

An outpouring of social media support for Meyer came following the Wednesday morning announcement. Former and current players took to Twitter to relay messages of appreciation.

Senior Addie Welsh tweeted: "Thank you for everything Coach Meyer! I’m super grateful to have been a part of your journey. I would not be where I am today without you."

Added senior Taylor Purdy: "Thankful to be apart of your journey. I wouldn’t be who I am today without you. Cheers to many laughs and many cries."

Players weren’t the only ones showing their admiration of Meyer. Area coaches chimed in as well.

Canton coach Bob Barnes tweeted: "Truly a wonderful coach and friend. I will miss learning from Nancy. She is a leader of this sport and anyone that has had the opportunity to play for her is so lucky to have had one of the best to learn from."

Former Washington head coach and current assistant Clint Reed added, "Always a CLASS ACT that produced not just GREAT TEAMS but GREAT PLAYERS that valued SPORTSMANSHIP. Enjoy your retirement! You’re always welcome at Jan Smith Field to watch a game !"

And Meyer knows what she’ll miss the most.

"Oh, the relationships," she said. "Not just with our kids, but the other kids, and the coaches, and the administration, and the umpires."

Meyer says she plans to retire from teaching after 37 years following this school year. She had already stepped down as head volleyball coach last fall following a ’19 1A runner-up campaign and a 440-291-29 career mark in 28 seasons.

So, what are her retirement plans?

"That is the big question," Meyer said with a laugh. "I don’t know. That is why I’ve kept going, because I don’t have any hobbies. When you coach two varsity sports, it doesn’t leave much time."

Illini Bluffs athletics director Steve Schafer says he anticipates filling the open position by spring.

Adam Duvall can be reached at 686-3214 or aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.