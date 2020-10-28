PEKIN -- It was a girls tennis season like no other.

"Very strange," said Pekin coach Josh Zinck. "At the beginning of the season, I had to focus more on COVID-19 rules than coaching tennis. But our girls were resilient. They adjusted. And we got to have a season."

The resiliency was much needed.

While Mid-Illini Conference teams like Pekin played with conference-wide pandemic protocols during conference matches, that wasn't always the case when the Dragons hit the road for a non-conference match.

"At some places we visited, players didn't have to use their own tennis balls and it wasn't the home team players flipping the cards on the scorecards," Zinck said. "But they did it when we were there. Everyone was understanding because we all wanted to play."

Mid-Illini teams went a step further on the conference scorecard protocol at the conference tournament. Each team brought its own scorecard and kept its own score during matches.

Pekin finished 9-5, 3-3 in dual matches. The Dragons placed fifth at the Mid-Illini tournament and fifth in the overall conference standings.

The season ended at sectionals, and Pekin hosted a Class 2A sectional earlier this month at the John Moss Courts.

Here's how the Dragons fared at the sectional (seeds in parentheses):

SINGLES

* Sandhya Subbiah (Champaign Centennial) def. Amara Howell (Pekin) 6-2, 6-4.

* (3) Anna Mayes (Normal Community) def. Reeti Patel (Pekin) 6-0, 6-1.

Mayes finished third.

DOUBLES

* Maya Siltman/Sarah Broeker (Pekin) def. Aunan/New (Rock Island) 6-3, 6-3.

* (1) Lauren Myers/Sarah Gustafson (Moline) def. Siltman/Broeker (Pekin) 6-2, 6-2.

* Gabby Gonzalez/Malia Connor (Pekin) def. Shoesmith/Quaranta (United Township) 6-0, 6-7 (2), 6-1.

* (2) Kedzie Griffin/Lexi Ellis (Danville) def. Gonzalez/Connor (Pekin) 6-2, 6-0.

Myers/Gustafson defeated No. 5 seed Aviv Sagiv/Leah Luchinski of Centennial 6-1, 7-5 for the sectional championship. Griffin/Ellis finished third.

