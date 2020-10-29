PEORIA — Increased participation in the sport of golf nationally and in the Peoria area has proved a small silver lining as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Rounds of play in the country were up significantly over June through September last year, according to a report from Golftech. Increases were 13.9% in June, 19.7% in July, 20.6 percent in August and 25.5% in September.

In all, 37 million more rounds were played during those four months.

It’s been a huge boost for an industry that has been faltering for the past decade. Coinciding with the fall of Tiger Woods and an uneven economy, rounds have steadily declined, causing hundreds of courses to close, including Donovan and Detweiler in Peoria.

"As bad as this pandemic has been across the board for everybody, it was the shot of adrenaline golf needed, to be honest," said Peoria Park District golf director Greg Walker. "Going into June, rounds (at Kellogg, Newman and Madison) were down 45% year over year. But by the end of September, we were up 8% total over our previous year. We haven’t seen these types of numbers for rounds of golf since the early 2000s. And this October will beat last October probably by 30%."

The increase was felt at higher-end courses in the area as well. Coyote Creek has shown an uptick of 10-15 percent in rounds over last year, even with none being played for a five-week period in the spring when the course was closed.

"One difference was we didn’t have many outings, but we had a lot more regular play," said Coyote Creek pro John Kohler. "People couldn’t travel and had more free time on the weekends. And we saw a huge demand for pull carts, lessons and beginner clubs for the intermediate or beginner golfers."

The golf clubs at both Weaver Ridge and Metamora Fields were up 15-20% from last year in rounds played from July onward, according to Darrell Smock, the head pro at Weaver and assistant at Metamora Fields.

"April and May were null and void, but beginning in July, it’s been nice," Smock said. "We’ve had a lot of new golfers coming out. We’ve had a lot of fathers/sons, mothers/daughters probably because people were working directly at home and wanted to spend time with their kids."

Smock said Weaver Ridge didn’t conduct a junior golf program this year, but started a new golfer program in July.

"Every Sunday we did clinics and had a $10 special for a rental set and a bucket of balls," he said. "I know courses that did have a junior program did well because so many summer activities were canceled. Baseball, soccer and summer camps were canceled. So everybody was trying to find something for their kids to do and they moved them over to golf."

Considering Illinois courses were ordered closed in March by the governor and most didn’t re-open for weeks — and then with social distancing restrictions limiting golfers on the course — it was a stunning turnaround. But not such a surprise, in retrospect.

"There are many things that contributed to the interest," Walker said. "First, there was nothing else to do. To get out of the house and do something, you were playing golf. We saw a huge increase in families coming out playing golf. It didn’t hurt that all three courses were in phenomenal shape the entire summer. The revenue is great for the golf budget. Going into next year, we’re looking to continue to capitalize on what we did this year."

That will include marketing to families and new golfers to continue their newfound interest in the game.

"Golf (embraces) one of the park district pillars of health and wellness," Walker said. "People aren’t comfortable going (indoors) to the gym. If you’re used to staying active by going to the gym, walking 18 holes is pretty active."

While the Park District golf venues will never again approach the all-time high of 225,000 rounds established 20 years ago (with two fewer courses), Walker did see similarities to what he was told the golfing scene was like at the turn of the century.

"I can tell you our parking lots are a lot fuller a lot later into the day than they’ve been in the four years I’ve been here," he said. "Our courses generally were packed (in recent years) from 6:30-1 p.m. This year, we were packed solid from 6:30 a.m-6 p.m. That’s the way it was (20 years ago)."

Golf courses in Illinois and beyond are hoping the resurgence in the game will continue once the pandemic subsides.

Dave Reynolds can be reached at dreynolds@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter at davereynolds2.