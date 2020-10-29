PEORIA — Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday said he has ordered the 2020-21 high school basketball season moved to the spring as he clarified his intentions from two days ago.

"We had doctors and experts look at what sports we could allow ..." Pritzker said in an afternoon COVID update news conference. "We want kids to be able to train, to perform their skills, to be able to condition themselves for the sport. It’s not that we’re trying to shut down their sport or tell them to go home.

"Some of these sports, we’re not shutting them down, we’ve asked they be moved to spring."

The Illinois High School Association stood its ground and said no thanks.

"I don’t think he can back that statement up, that he can let us play in the spring," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said. "All the things that are in place with COVID right now that are preventing us from playing medium and high-risk category sports could still be in place in the spring.

"Why would we want to put basketball in the spring or summer season and create the crazy conflicts of athletes overlapping in so many major sports, forcing them to choose, trying to figure out how to make facility space work, trying to manage all those sports we’ve already moved? That won’t work.

"Nothing has changed. We’re still playing. We aren’t playing basketball in the spring or summer. We’ve approved basketball to be played in the winter, and that’s what we are moving ahead with."

On Tuesday, Pritzker announced the Illinois Department of Public Health was moving basketball into a high-risk category and that no games could be played.

The IHSA responded on Wednesday by defying that order and announcing its approval to play the 2020-21 season starting with practices in mid-November.

Pritzker countered Wednesday night by noting schools that played could be exposed to legal actions if kids got sick. He noted the Illinois Board of Education — which controls funding to public schools — would be expected to follow the IDPH policy.

Read Dr. Ayala's message urging superintendents and principals to prioritize health and safety. We recognize the value of sports in students’ lives - but as COVID-19 cases rise across the state, the importance of following public health guidance has only increased. pic.twitter.com/xXkAvgZCHi

— Illinois State Board of Education (@ISBEnews) October 29, 2020

"The fact the IHSA has a different opinion than me, I’ve known that for some time about different areas of sports," Pritzker said. "We’ve talked to them on a frequent basis and gotten their opinions about each one of these things and I think, most importantly, I think it’s going to be incumbent on the schools to make decisions for themselves ... about how to keep the children ... and people who work there safe."

The decision on whether to play will belong to local school districts.

"When it comes to recent developments, I must say that I have never seen so much punting in the sport of basketball," Peoria Public Schools superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat said Thursday. "There are lots of moving parts and ongoing conversations right now. We expect to receive more information and continue these conversations in the coming days.

"At Peoria Public Schools, we will make a decision that protects the health and safety of our students while complying with the guidelines."

Every school district in the state will have to make that decision.

"We've been put right in the middle of this now," Stark County schools superintendent Brett Elliott said Thursday. "The community is excited because they hear ’We can play basketball,’' while we could face legal action from a family if a kid gets sick from playing, and we could face funding cuts from the state if we play.

"At this time, we are getting input from our legal people, reading messages from the governor and state superintendent. We have a threat that we'll lose funding.

"We have to protect the school district. Depending on the decision we make, this sets us up to be the bad guy."

Said Notre Dame High School athletic director Dave Rudolph: "I’m sure the boys and the coaches want to play. It’s a decision that will be made at the Diocese level, there are discussions right now on this issue. I expect we’ll have a decision before the Nov. 15 (IHSA practice days) start time."

Anderson on Thursday said the IHSA’s decision to play was based on an interpretation of dialogue with the IDPH and governor’s office.

"We came to our conclusions after they moved basketball to high-risk," Anderson said. "We asked (IDPH) Dr. Ngozi Ezike to share her metrics involved in that decision. She said no. She couldn’t share it with us.

"We’re still playing."

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.