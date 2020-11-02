PEORIA — The Peoria Rivermen were forced to opt out of the 2020-21 Southern Professional Hockey League season because of COVID-19 restrictions from the state on staging games at Carver Arena.

With no hockey to look forward to this season, we'll instead look back once a week at some of the great games, the great moments and the great characters who have been part of the 39-year franchise in Peoria.

We'll bring you interviews as participants look back, video and pictures, and re-run the stories to get you through a pandemic-stricken season.

Nov. 2, 2019: The Rivermen beat Macon 3-0 at Carver Arena to race out to a 5-0-0 start to the 2019-20 SPHL season.

But the game was far more than a notch in the victory column. It was the night Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel earned his 234th victory at Peoria's helm, setting the all-time franchise record as its winningest coach.

On Monday, one year to the day later, Trudel looked back at that night.

"I was not expecting anything to happen that night," Trudel said Monday. "When you are coaching you are in the moment. I was really excited that we got a shutout.

"Then I realized guys were missing in the locker room, and someone told me to go back onto the ice. I had no idea why."

When he came out, the crowd was waiting and so were his players. A handshake line formed, and every player on the team hugged and congratulated the coach.

Then came the cooler of ice water, dumped over his head like a Super Bowl win.

"It was a shock," Trudel said, laughing. "But I can remember it clearly to this moment. My players looked so happy for me, and to have that response, to have that moment, it's everything. I'll never forget it."

Later in the season, Trudel was given a framed jersey with No. 234 on it in a pre-game ceremony that was, well, much dryer.

From the story that night:

Veteran goaltender Eric Levine notched a shutout to give the Rivermen a 3-0 victory and a pair of shutouts on a weekend sweep of Macon on Saturday before 3,041 at Carver Arena.

But the game became a footnote to the bigger picture, as the victory made Trudel the winningest coach in the history of the 38-year franchise.

His 234th victory was celebrated when he was summoned onto the ice after the game, under a spotlight. His players poured onto the ice to salute him, and then veterans Cody Dion and Ben Oskroba sneaked up from behind and poured out a water cooler over Trudel’s head in a celebration fit for a Super Bowl champion.

"I never saw that coming," Trudel said, laughing. "I’m not even sure which of those guys got me. I’m just so happy, so excited right now. I truly love my players, love the guys who are here now and who have played here all these years and been part of this.

"It’s such an honor to share this moment with them."

Said Rivermen captain Alec Hagaman: "Jean-Guy is truly a special coach, he treats us like family. It’s amazing to see how much he’s done for this team, for this community. We’re proud of him."

Lost in the celebration were some amazing numbers:

The Rivermen rolled to a 5-0-0 start, the best record to open a season in their franchise history.

Now five games into the season, they have yet to trail in any game, a total of 302 minutes, 40 seconds.

And Peoria wrapped up the weekend with a shutout sequence intact at 130 minutes, 40 seconds.

The Rivermen earned a five-on-three power play for 57 seconds late in the second period, and cashed in on a yakker from SPHL goalscoring leader Darren McCormick.

He tracked down his own rebound beyond the right endline, sent it back toward the right post, and it banked in off Kevin Entmaa’s left boot at 17:17 for a 1-0 lead.

The Rivermen built a 2-0 lead with a shorthanded goal at 10:02 of the third period on a play started by Ted Hart at the blueline.

Jakob Reichert added an empty-net goal in the final minute.

