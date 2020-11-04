Former Illinois Central College player Christelle N'Garsanet has been named head coach of the Ivory Coast women’s national basketball team, according to a release from FIBA.

N'Garsanet — an assistant coach under Cindy Stein at Southern Illinois — is the first Africa-born former female player named head coach of a national team on the continent, according to FIBA.

The 37-year-old former WNBA player replaces Alpha Mane, who coached the Ivoirians at last year's FIBA Women's AfroBasket in Dakar, Senegal.

N’Garsanet played one season at ICC, during which she helped the Cougars to the 2003 NJCAA Division II national championship in the final season of legendary coach Lorene Ramsey.

N’Garsanet then played three seasons for Stein at Mizzou before being selected in the 2006 WNBA Draft. After one season with the New York Liberty and another playing professionally in Poland, she went into the private sector as an audit associate at KPMG in St. Louis. She then worked two seasons as an assistant under Stein at ICC before both moved on to SIU.

N’Garsanet, who has both a master’s and bachelor’s degree in accountancy from Mizzou, looks forward to "bringing her expertise to her country," she said in a release. "It would be a source of pride for me to find myself on the sidelines of one of the national teams of (Ivory Coast)."

The Ivory Coast is eighth among African teams in the FIBA world rankings. There are 54 nations that are part of FIBA Africa.

"Our goal in the appointments is to further the talent potentials of the country and give the required training at all levels such that will bring all involved in the game to the same point," said Mahama Coulibaly, the chairman of Ivory Coast basketball. "We hope that with the appointment of Christelle, Cote d’Ivoire will produce potential WNBA players that would make us proud and also compete at the highest level."