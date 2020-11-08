The XC Championships won’t be a one-off event because of the pandemic. Organizer and race co-director Adam White says it will return.

"You can bank on a mixed-class postseason championship event for both grade school and high school for years to come," says White of ShaZam Racing, an event and timing company based in Peoria and Lafayette, Indiana.

White spent Friday morning traversing the grounds of Three Sisters Park in an all-terrain cart, zipping from meet headquarters at the red barn to the finish line and to wherever else he was needed, be it at the Athletes Village, on the public address system, or conducting the awards ceremony.

The XC Championships, held over two weekends at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, were conceived when the state’s governing bodies for interscholastic activities said they would not conduct state championships amid the pandemic.

ShaZam Racing and running news website MileSplit Illinois cooperated to conduct the invitational series. The high school divisions were run Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, spread out and conducted in eight flights each day to meet conditions set by the local and state health departments. Judging by the parking lot, attendance looked strong.

"This will continue on in a slightly new format in a non-COVID year," White said. "But yeah, we’re going to give those kids an opportunity to race against each other. But no classes — just like running is."

The clincher was the fact that so many of the state’s top runners agreed to race. The Division I flights on Friday featured most of the top finishers from last week’s small-school sectionals and many of their top affiliated clubs, including defending girls state champion Winnebago.

White said they relied on MileSplit’s rankings over the course of the season and also examined applicants’ performances. "We looked at that body of applications and aggregate results. We definitely had the best of the best out there."

For certain, the course layout at Three Sisters Park is in sharp contrast to Peoria’s Detweiller Park, longtime site of the state high school championships. By any measure, Detweiller is a speed course. The Three Sisters 5,000-meter run is different, a challenge because of its turns and ever-changing terrain.

White says it is a cross country run "in its purest sense."

"You have pack grass. You’ve got field grass. You have sand, you have dirt, you have gravel, you have hills, you have turns, you have open spaces," White says, listing all the features of the singular circuit. The track starts in the flats facing Illinois Route 29 then begins a sweep toward the long rise south of the big red barn. It encircles the open field in the back, before turning and winding through the woods. It makes a return down the flats to the finish line.

"This is a tactical course that also has an opportunity for a speed thoroughbred to execute," he added. "It takes an athlete who is smart on their game, watching the tangents."