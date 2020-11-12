Roxana High School boys basketball coach and athletic director Mark Briggs — who was in the forefront of making return-to-play proposals over the summer — thinks local schools should have the same control over extracurricular activities as they’ve been given to conduct instruction during the pandemic.

The basketball season, which is scheduled to start Nov. 16 with games on Nov. 30, is the perfect opportunity to see how that works, he says.

"Basketball has got to tear the scab off for future sports," he said. "That is the time to do that."

School districts were given benchmarks by the state, but had the freedom to develop a back-to-school plan in consultation with local health departments. Schools came up with a variety of solutions; for example, Roxana permits students to choose remote learning or to attend school for in-person learning from two to four days a week.

Flexibility has been a byword at Roxana. Finding a good fit for each family in the district was important, he said.

"I feel strongly about every school district having local control with their local health department," Briggs said. "They know their situation. … That’s what we’re driving home, we’re doing it daily."

Briggs desires the same for sports and activities, not a one-size-fits-all sports plan issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"A school district can be creative," he said. "They can come up with mitigation blueprint so that basketball can be conducted in a responsible manner."

Every step of the process must involve local health officials, Briggs emphasized. "We’re not going rogue."

The plan Briggs formulated for Roxana, whose school board meets next on Nov. 19, depends, somewhat, on a handful of local schools working together to create competition pods. These schools would work together with the health department, agree on similar mitigations, and play a round-robin schedule.

"If there are only six schools in our area, then we play each other three or four times," Briggs said. "It’s not about a schedule with fluidity to it. We’re at the point where we want to let our kids fulfill their passions and dreams, who just want an opportunity to play."

It’s also about buying time, especially with the news that a vaccine might be on the horizon. If small groups of neighboring schools can play safely, then maybe by Jan. 1, other school districts — even those that have already chosen to opt out — might reconsider and join in. Briggs says the Illinois High School Association is allowing for that.

Getting to that point would require stricter mitigations for the 40-or-so athletes in a basketball program, Briggs said. His proposal creates athlete pods — a commitment of parents and athletes to keep those players together for their instruction and practices, or to rely entirely on remote learning, and for families of the athletes to isolate as much as possible. The purpose would be to collect data on transmission and allow for rapid contact tracing, ideally to prove it can be done safely.

Based on experience during the offseason practices, Briggs is confident it will work. "We had no positive cases that we’re aware of that were directly related to basketball," he said. "That was hard for people to wrap their mind around."

Moreover, schools must include the community in their mitigation planning, Briggs said. No one wants a superspreader event. Any positive case shuts down an entire team for a 14-day quarantine, Briggs said, and COVID-19 testing would be required to restart. He also thinks, in fairness, there should be a pause in the season from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2 with another round of testing required before schools can restart.

Briggs acknowledges the obstacles, from the unwillingness of Gov. J.B. Pritzker to work with the IHSA to the liability question facing school districts (the latter Briggs feels could be resolved with state legislation) and the complications that would ensue for schools with small enrollments if the basketball season were pushed to spring. But there are a few weeks to resolve that.

"With light at the end of the tunnel, that gives us an opportunity at keeping the kids engaged," said Briggs. "Our kids have conformed to the policies. Our kids are wearing a mask. They don’t complain. They do what’s expected of them. That’s how much they want to play. They’ll do anything responsibly to make it happen."

Troy Taylor writes for the Kewanee Star Courier.