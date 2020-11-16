INDIANAPOLIS — Best idea ever: March Madness in Indianapolis.

It’s not official, but we’re close to seeing the entire 2021 NCAA tournament moved to Indianapolis, with the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball, Dan Gavitt, saying on Monday: "Preliminary discussions have been solely with Indianapolis, but we do have other cities on a list to consider should it not materialize (with Indy) the way we hope it will."

Best idea ever, as I was saying, and not just because it would bring financial salvation to Central Indiana, though it would. With 68 teams and perhaps even a smattering of fans in the area, downtown hotels would be full. Restaurants would be busy. Gavitt said attendance would be based on state and local guidelines, currently 25% of capacity here.

But this isn’t about the economics, or the best thing for our city. It’s about the games, and the best thing for the 2020-21 college basketball season.

Holding all of 2021 March Madness in Indianapolis would be the best way to give some semblance of certainty to a season that is a mess and hasn’t even started yet. Some teams are sidelined right now by the pandemic, others are struggling to fill their schedule, and nobody knows how — or even if — any of this will work amid the worst COVID-19 spike since the coronavirus outbreak canceled the 2020 NCAA tournament five days before it could begin.

Indiana Sports Corp President Ryan Vaughn says his organization is "confident that we could make this an incredible, and safe experience for all involved." Mayor Joe Hogsett notes that Indianapolis "boasts some of the nation’s top public health professionals (and) we are confident that, thanks to the collaboration of our city’s civic organizations and the strength of our hospitality industry, Indianapolis can rise to this challenge."

Orlando also would work. The NBA restarted its postponed 2019-20 season in a quasi-bubble there and made it the whole 2½-month season, playoffs included, without a single positive COVID-19 test.

But Orlando is an NBA town in a football state, and the NCAA tournament deserves better. Yes, Indianapolis loves its Pacers, but Indiana worships college basketball. We have the gyms, though it will require some creativity, with possible sites ranging from cavernous Lucas Oil Stadium to six cramped ballrooms at the Indiana Convention Center.

Goes without saying, nobody wants to be here right now, dealing with a pandemic that has killed almost 250,000 Americans and infected 11.1 million people in the United States alone, with positive tests and deaths rising and classrooms closing and school kids having to learn from home. Nobody wants any of that, but this is where we are. What are we going to do about it?

The NCAA is going to hold the 2021 NCAA tournament in one area. The frontrunner — "high likelihood," according to someone in the know — is Indianapolis.

Oh, this is going to be fun.

68 teams, then all bets are off

Everything is on the table. You need to understand that. The NCAA has preferences and policies, but those could get pulverized by the pandemic.

"These are unprecedented times," Dan Gavitt said when I asked if games could be held at IU, Purdue and Butler, "(requiring) really creative solutions."

Put another way:

"We don’t control the virus," Gavitt was saying, "the virus controls us."

The 2021 NCAA tournament is aiming for whatever would pass for normalcy, starting with 68 teams and ending, pretty much, there. The First Four won’t happen within 48 hours of Selection Sunday, for starters. Just too many logistical hurdles to clear. Whenever they arrive, teams won’t leave Indianapolis — er, whatever city wins the 2021 tournament — until they’ve lost. Hoping to reach the Final Four? Pack for three weeks, because you’re not going home.

The women’s 2021 NCAA tournament also will be held at a centralized location, but most likely not in the same city as the men’s event. I know because I asked Gavitt if Indianapolis was in the mix for both events. I was feeling greedy, almost giddy. We’ve had so much bad news for so long, it’s difficult not to get excited about the possibility of three weeks of 2021 March Madness right here in Indianapolis.

Other cities will miss out, and that’s a shame. It really and truly is. The 2021 regionals were scheduled to be held in Minneapolis, Denver, Memphis and Brooklyn. The eight host pod cities included Boise, Wichita, Lexington and Raleigh, along with San Jose, Providence, Detroit and Dallas. Plus Dayton, which usually gets the First Four.

But Indianapolis is in the midst of losing more major sports events than any city, ever. What would have been the most special 24-month sports cycle in U.S. history has been gutted by the pandemic, which already claimed the 2020 Big Ten tournament and a 2020 men’s basketball regional, along with three swimming-and-diving events: NCAA, international and U.S. Olympic Trials.

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game is in jeopardy, and even if the 2020 Big Ten championship football game is here, fans won’t be. That’s 70,000 people, needing hotels or restaurants or both, not coming after all. Indianapolis’ downtown grew up around the dream of major sporting events. From that standpoint, not to mention all the others, we’ve been living a nightmare.

Until now. March Madness is already our area’s favorite time of year. The only thing that could make March Madness better? Holding the whole thing around Indianapolis.

What do you know…

We have so many gyms around here — great ones — the 2021 NCAA tournament might not need them all. Definitely not for games, maybe not even for practice.

Lucas Oil Stadium will be converted to basketball for the Final Four, but I’d wager the NCAA won’t play any other tournament games at the home of the Indianapolis Colts; that would give one team an unfair advantage, should it win two early-tournament games there and return for the Final Four.

But in the city limits alone we have the Pacers' Bankers Life Fieldhouse (capacity 20,000) and Hinkle Fieldhouse at Butler (9,100). We have Nicoson Hall at UIndy (4,000) and Marian Arena (3,00) and Indiana Farmers Coliseum (6,800), home of the IUPUI Jaguars.

Indiana also has the six biggest high school gyms in the country, and 11 of the top 12, with five of those within a 1½-hour drive (or less) from downtown: gyms in New Castle (capacity 7,829) Muncie (7,635), Marion (7,560), Lafayette (7,200) and Southport (7,124).

Gavitt wouldn’t say where tournament games in Indianapolis would be played — he wouldn’t even say the event will be held here, though he did call Indy "the optimal location" — but he did concede an event requiring 68 teams and 67 games "may extend beyond the city limits."

"We’re confident the facilities exist here," he said, "and we have the relationships to secure them."

It was around then that I reminded the NCAA’s vice president about Indiana having 11 of the 12 biggest high school gyms in America — I did everything but tell him, "We grow basketball here" — and that the IndyStar knew people if he needed phone numbers.

Gavitt was giggling.

"Thank you," he said. "We’ll need all the help we can get."

Wherever it happens (it will be here), whenever it happens — the NCAA is hoping to hold the event as scheduled, from mid-March to the Final Four on April 3-5 — the 2021 NCAA tournament will be madness on a whole new level.

"It’ll be different," Gavitt said. "It’ll be historic. And it will be something we treasure and hopefully experience just once … and never again."

Yes, to all of that.

Find IndyStar columnist Gregg Doyel on Twitter at @GreggDoyelStar or at www.facebook.com/gregg.doyel.